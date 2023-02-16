Feist announces new album ‘Multitudes’ with triple A-side

Feist has announced her sixth studio album, ‘Multitudes’, alongside the release of three lead singles: ‘Hiding Out In The Open’, ‘In Lightning’ and ‘Love Who We Are Meant To’.

The album itself, spanning a total of 12 songs, will be released on April 27 via Interscope. It arrives six years after its predecessor, 2017’s ‘Pleasure’, which too ended a six-year gap between releases.

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Hiding Out In The Open’ – as well as the visualisers for ‘In Lightning’ and ‘Love Who We Are Meant To’ – below, then see the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Multitudes’ (pre-orders for which can be found here).

Advertisement

1. ‘In Lightning’

2. ‘Forever Before’

3. ‘Love Who We Are Meant To’

4. ‘Hiding Out In The Open’

5. ‘The Redwing’

6. ‘I Took All Of My Rings Off’

7. ‘Of Womankind’

8. ‘Become The Earth’

9. ‘Borrow Trouble’

10. ‘Martyr Moves’

11. ‘Calling All The Gods’

12. ‘Song For Sad Friends’

In a press statement, Feist explained that ‘Multitudes’ was written in the wake of both her daughter’s birth and father’s death, which happened within a short amount of time of one another.

Advertisement

“The last few years were such a period of confrontation for me, and it feels like it was at least to some degree for everyone,” she said. “We confronted ourselves as much as our relationships confronted us.

“It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured – like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject – were all of a sudden thrust into the light.

“And in all that reassessment, the chance to find footing on healthier, more honest ground became possible, and the effort to maintain avoidance actually felt like it took more effort than just handing ourselves over to the truth.”