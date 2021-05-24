Fern. gets caught in a magical love triangle in ‘Baby Rye’ music video

Filipino singer-songwriter Fern. has dropped a fantasy-filled music video for his single ‘Baby Rye’.

His latest music video, a comic take on medieval storytelling tropes, arrived on YouTube on Friday (May 21).

The clip, directed by Jose Olarte, depicts Fern. as a sorcerer entangled in a treacherous love triangle with a fair maiden and a knight. Watch it below:

Advertisement

‘Baby Rye’ is another song in Fern.’s streak of emotional tunes about love and romance. “If our love is certain / will your face turn red? / Will the sun take all the pain out from my head?” he sings in the opening lines.

“And you know I’m trying / Can we share your bed / ‘Cause I don’t wanna waste no time and waste your time again.”

The Manila-based musician (real name Fern Tan) launched ‘Baby Rye’ on major streaming platforms back in January, though he pulled it shortly after. Prior to its official release, Fern. also performed the track with singer Dia Mate on the Bye 2020 virtual show on new year’s eve.

Watch the performance below.

Advertisement

Fern. dropped both ‘Baby Rye’ and previous single ‘Whatever This Is’ under imprint Island Records Philippines, a company under the Universal Music Group.

Fern. made his first foray as a singer-songwriter in 2018 with his debut single ‘Into You’, before releasing a self-titled EP the same year. Since then, he’s dropped one-off singles including ‘Want U Bad’ and ‘Blinded’.

In 2019, he clinched the People’s Voice Favorite Collaboration award at the Awit Awards for his collaborative track ‘Down For Me’ featuring singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose.