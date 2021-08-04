Fetty Wap pays emotional tribute following daughter’s death: “My little twin”

Fetty Wap has paid an emotional tribute to his four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell following the news of her death.

The rapper, real name Willie Junior Maxwell, was overcome with emotion as he thanked fans for their support in an Instagram Live following his daughter’s death.

The ‘Trap Queen’ star, who shared the child with dancer Turquoise Miami, said: “Man. Man. Thank y’all, yeah? That’s love. I appreciate y’all, for real. Damn. That’s love. She’d be happy as hell.”

He held a photo of his daughter during the live broadcast and hailed her as his “little twin”.

“Thank y’all, yeah? I appreciate y’all. Look at my little twin right there. Will y’all do me a favour, though? For real,” he said.

“Y’all can do me a favour? Just post all butterflies,” he continued. “All butterflies. Shorty loved butterflies. Look at my little baby. Look at my little twin right there. I love you.”

Turquoise Miami, a dancer and musician, previously confirmed her daughter’s passing in a new Instagram post.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart, and hard-headed princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,” she added.

Miami accompanied the post with a video of Lauren playing in a swimming pool. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Fetty Wap recently dedicated his performance at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami to his daughter.

The latest tragedy to face the rapper comes after his brother was shot and killed in New Jersey last October.

The rapper revealed the death in an Instagram photo of himself with 26-year-old Twyshon Depew, writing: “I love you lil bro my twin … R.I.P… I failed you bro I’m sorry.”