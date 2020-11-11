Fever 333 have shared a new track called ‘Once Again’, which was written and recorded in the 24-hour period following the US election result.

The song follows on from the Californian trio’s recently released ‘Wrong Generation’, an eight-track EP penned by frontman Jason Aalon Butler after he spent 13 days protesting the death of George Floyd.

Continuing with their efforts in reflecting current social and political issues, Fever 333’s latest offering – dubbed a “24-hour jam” – has been previewed with a 19-second snippet on Twitter.

Fans can hear the full version by texting “ONCEAGAIN” to 81787. Check out the clip and full details below.

24 HOUR JAM IS COMPLETE Text “ONCEAGAIN” to 81787 to receive "Once Again" which was written and recorded in 24 hours following the US election results.#FEVER333#WRONGGENERATION#THERESAFEVERCOMING pic.twitter.com/1WOzlxCbaO — FEVER 333 (@fever333) November 10, 2020

Speaking to NME upon the release of the Blondie-sampling ‘Supremecy’ over the summer, singer Butler opened up on the importance of music during pivotal social and political times.

“It’s the most perfect thing to accompany a movement aside from action and from actually doing the damn thing you’re talking about,” he explained in the interview. “I believe art precipitates all renaissance movements. Every romantic, intellectual, political and artistic renaissance and all real paradigm shifts, art was the catalyst.

“Art is one of the most integral and important tools in moments like this where people start to become synergistic and find themselves sharing a large collective consciousness. Art is often the mouthpiece for those movements, as well as the emotional inspiration. It’s an outlet too. We need somewhere to offload these feelings.”

Last month, Fever 333 took on a six-date, ticketed live-streamed tour called Worldwide D333monstrations For The Wrong Generation. The band performed from an immersive LED-walled room to fans across a number of continents, taking in London, LA, Sydney, New York, Moscow and Chicago.