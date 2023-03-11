Fever Ray shares ‘Even It Out’ video featuring Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Fever Ray has shared a new video for ‘Even It Out’, featuring a cameo from the song’s producers, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The Nine Inch Nails pair worked on the song with Karin Dreijer, and it appears on the Swedish artist’s new album ‘Radical Romantics’.

The track’s official video, an homage to the work of John Waters, was written and directed by Martin Falck.

Watch the official clip, which sees Reznor and Ross appear on a television screen, below.

‘Radical Romantics’, the third Fever Ray album, was released this week (March 10). Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “‘Radical Romantics’ ability to communicate Dreijer’s perspective on love and relationships exquisitely is thanks largely in part to its inventive production. Experimental artist and producer Vessel, Portuguese DJ and producer Nídia are among those lending their purview to the album.

“Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross also produce and perform on two album tracks, lending hints of their industrial rock expertise to ‘Even it Out’, a menacing track featuring Dreijer threatening a school bully, and ‘North’ where the electro-pop singer weighs in on the difficult task of separating someone’s words from their actions.”

Fever Ray is set to play Glastonbury 2023 among a line-up featuring Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John as the three headliners. Lil Nas X will play in the slot immediately before John, with Lana Del Rey and Wizkid both set to deliver headline performances on the Other Stage (via the Guardian).

Other confirmed acts include Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.