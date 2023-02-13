FIFA concerned over GBK maintenance as BLACKPINK concerts proceed

FIFA has registered concerns about the state of the pitch in Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium ahead of upcoming concerts by BLACKPINK and Raisa.

FIFA had previously refused a request to allow the usage of the stadium for activities other than football, including BLACKPINK and Raisa’s upcoming concerts, with FIFA Men’s Tournament Manager Christian Schmolzer sending a letter to Football Association of Indonesia Secretary General Yunus Nusi that reads in part, “Holding two concerts with several days of preparation and demolition of activities on the playing field, will certainly greatly hinder us from implementing the field management program as planned.”

U-20 World Cup Project Committee lead Maaike Ira Puspita has now informed CNN Indonesia on February 10 that the Indonesian committee has been in constant communication with football governing body over the concerts, adding, “The priority is the quality of the grass. This is an issue we continue to coordinate over.”

As such, the BLACKPINK and Raisa concerts will be held at the GBK Stadium as planned.

CEO Adryanto Pratono of Raisa concert organisers Juni told the outlet late last month that the organisers, on their part, would endeavour to keep the pitch in top shape. “Just like all of us who do love this stadium. I, personally, and Raisa love this stadium very much and am very proud to be here.”

“So believe me, with all our strength we are committed to maintaining this stadium. That’s really all I can do.”

In November, Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sport Zainudin Amali proclaimed that BLACKPINK would “certainly not” be allowed to carry out their concert at the stadium due to the FIFA U-20 World Cup tournament, though ticketing details for BLACKPINK’s concerts were announced a week after his proclaimation, with the stadium still advertised as the venue.

He later walked back his proclaimation, explaining: “If FIFA allows it, please go ahead. But if they do not, that is not on me. Therefore, activities not related to the World Cup are still not allowed, including the AFF (Asean Football Federation), even though it is a football activity.”

The FIFA U-20 World Cup is set held from May 20 to June 11, with the stadium having undergone renovation works ahead of the tournament. BLACKPINK are scheduled to perform in Jakarta on March 11 and 12 as part of the Asian leg of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour, with tickets for both days already sold out.

Raisa is set to hold her concert at the stadium on February 25.