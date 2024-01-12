FIFTY FIFTY holding auditions in Singapore to find new members

FIFTY FIFTY‘s agency Attrakt is holding auditions in Singapore to find new members for the K-pop girl group.

Attrack and Singapore company Evergreen Group Holdings have announced plans to hold an on-site audition in Singapore on February 3 at Orchard Central, as part of its ‘2024 FIFTY FIFTY Global Audition’ programme.

The K-pop agency is looking for female individuals residing in Southeast Asia who are 14 years old and above (or born in and before 2009). The application period will run from January 11 to 21, before the preliminary auditions in Singapore.

Attrakt will also be holding online auditions from January 11 to February 10, with the same criteria for participants. Finalists from both the online and Singapore auditions will then face-off in the Grand Finals, which will be held in Thailand on February 17.

According to The Straits Times, the winners of the auditions will “undergo intensive training in preparation for their debut in the second quarter of 2024”. For more information, head to the official audition website.

The audition programme comes roughly three months after Attrakt terminated the contracts of now-former group members Aran, Sio and Saena. It came amid a legal battle between the label and the K-pop idols over their contracts.

FIFTY FIFTY currently only features the member Keena, who had originally joined her fellow groupmates in the lawsuit. However, she later dropped her suit against KAttrakt and returned to the label in mid-October 2022.

Keena has since expressed her plans to continue releasing music as a member of the group, saying that she is “preparing to entertain and demonstrate my hard work with FIFTY FIFTY’s songs” in a recent statement.