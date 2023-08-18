FIFTY FIFTY break silence on lawsuit against their label Attrakt

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY have spoken out for the first time since the start of the lawsuit against their label Attrakt.

On August 17, handwritten statements in both English and Korean allegedly from FIFTY FIFTY were posted on a brand-new Instagram account without a profile picture. A representative of the girl group have since confirmed that the letters were indeed written by the members, per Herald Pop.

In their letter, FIFTY FIFTY said they decided to “put our hesitation aside and [step] up to share our position” due to the “[confusing] current media and press coverage”.

“Misunderstandings and accusations have been snowballing. We were deeply shocked by this and have been going through a tough time,” the quartet wrote. “We believe there is a truth that needs to be uncovered despite these difficulties.”

“We first wanted to take this opportunity to right the wrongs that have been forced in our relationship with the agency,” they added, saying that they had “no other choice” in order to “protect our music”.

FIFTY FIFTY then alleged that there have been “many untrue stories being reported in the media”, though they did not touch on which news stories specifically. “We have been careful about commenting… [but] this does not mean we admit or accept what has been reported”.

“We believed that taking this issue to court based on facts was the right way to solve the situation. We had hoped that the truth would be uncovered during the trial process and our right would be guaranteed,” they added.

The girl group say that they have “[continued] to collect and submit materials and evidence based on facts”, and hope that the public “look at the facts [of the situation] objectively”.

FIFTY FIFTY ended their statement by reiterating that “every one of our members is in this together, relying on each other to stand strong”. They added that their intention is to continue as a girl group “in a trustworthy environment”.

FIFTY FIFTY filed to a lawsuit to suspend their exclusive contracts with Attrakt in June 2023, claiming that the label had violated the terms of their contract. The same day, the K-pop agency filed a criminal complaint against its former co-CEO Ahn Sung-Il.

In the days prior to the announcement, Attrakt had released several statements claiming that Warner Music Korea and Ahn Sung-il had been attempting to poach members of the group.