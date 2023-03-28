FIFTY FIFTY’s viral hit ‘Cupid’ debuts on Billboard Hot 100

Rookie K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY have scored their first Billboard Hot 100 hit with their viral song ‘Cupid’.

Today (March 28), the official Billboard Charts account confirmed that the quartet have charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with the song ‘Cupid’. The viral hit debuted at the tail-end of the chart, at Number 100.

.@we_fiftyfifty's "Cupid" debuts at No. 100 on this week's #Hot100. It's their first career entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 27, 2023

Earlier this month, a fan-made sped-up rendition of the English version of ‘Cupid’ – also known as the ‘Twin Ver’ – went viral on TikTok. The sound has since gone on to garner over half a million posts on the social media platform.

The song’s virality has also translated to commercial success for the official version of ‘Cupid’, which has racked up over 100,000 posts on TikTok. The English version of ‘Cupid’ has also been streamed over 28million times on Spotify as of writing, while the Korean version has garnered 24million listens.

FIFTY FIFTY’s appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 also makes them only the sixth-ever K-pop group to enter the main chart. The girl group follow in the footsteps of Wonder Girls, BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE and NewJeans.

‘Cupid’ was released by FIFTY FIFTY in February and is the girl group’s sophomore single. The girl group made their debut in November 2022 with the mini-album ‘The Fifty’, which featured the lead single ‘Higher’.

In a previous interview with NME, FIFTY FIFTY spoke about what it felt debuting in 2022, a notably competitive year for rookie girl groups. “We felt a great responsibility, because we wanted to show ourselves and stand out amongst them,” said member Saena.