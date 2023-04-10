FIFTY FIFTY release official sped-up version of viral TikTok hit ‘Cupid’

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY have released an official sped-up version of their viral TikTok hit ‘Cupid’.

Over the weekend, FIFTY FIFTY unveiled an official sped-up edition for the English version of ‘Cupid’ – also known as the ‘Twin Ver’. The new release is similar to the fan-made sped-up rendition that originally went viral on TikTok.

The sped-up version of the TikTok hit is available on streaming platforms under the artist name “sped up 8282”, and was released by distributors Warner Music and Warner Korea, as noted by music journalist Jeff Benjamin.

Last month, FIFTY FIFTY became only the sixth K-pop group to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100 with their viral hit song ‘Cupid’, debuting at Number 100. The song has since moved up the chart, peaking at Number 94 as of writing.

With their appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, FIFTY FIFTY follow in the footsteps of K-pop groups such as the Wonder Girls, BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE and NewJeans.

Outside of the US, FIFTY FIFTY have also found success on the UK Singles Chart, with the song so far peaking at Number 64.

FIFTY FIFTY first released ‘Cupid’ in February as their sophomore single. The girl group originally made their debut in November 2022 with the mini-album ‘The Fifty’, which featured the title track ‘Higher’.

In other K-pop news, BTS‘ Suga is set to work with bandmate J-hope, The Rose’s Woosung and more for his upcoming debut studio album ‘D-Day’.