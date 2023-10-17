FIFTY FIFTY’s Keena drops lawsuit against Attrakt, returns to label

FIFTY FIFTY member Keena – real name Song Ja-kyung – has dropped her lawsuit against K-pop agency Attrakt and has returned to the label.

Keena and her fellow FIFTY FIFTY members had filed to suspend their exclusive contracts with Attrakt in June 2023. That injunction was denied by South Korean courts in August 2023, which the girl group later appealed.

However, Keena reportedly withdrew her appeal against Attrakt on Monday (October 16), according to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily. The news outlet also reported by the three remaining FIFTY FIFTY members – Saena, Aran and Sio – have not dropped their appeal.

Attrakt has since confirmed the news in a statement, with the agency’s CEO Jeon Hong-jun telling Yonhap News Agency that he has since “talked [to Keena] in person”. He added: “We will talk about what happened in the meantime.”

FIFTY FIFTY skyrocketed to fame earlier this year, thanks to the viral success of their single ‘Cupid’. The song has since become the long-gest charting song by a K-pop girl group on the Hot 100, besting a record previously held by BLACKPINK.

However, soon after the song’s success, the girl group filed a lawsuit to suspend their contracts with Attrakt, claiming that the label had violated the terms of their contract. The same day, the K-pop agency filed a criminal complaint against its former co-CEO Ahn Sung-Il.

In the days prior to the announcement, Attrakt had released several statements claiming that Warner Music Korea and Ahn Sung-il had been attempting to poach members of the group.