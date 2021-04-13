News Music News

Figures from the entertainment world speak out on Daunte Wright killing

Wright was shot and killed by a police officer in the US city of Brooklyn Center on Sunday (April 11)

By Sam Moore
Daunte Wright
A memorial for Daunte Wright stands in the neighbourhood where he was shot and killed on April 12, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. People have taken to the streets to protest after Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop yesterday. (Picture: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Numerous figures from across the world of entertainment have spoken out following the death of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota on Sunday (April 11)

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed during a traffic stop in the US city of Brooklyn Center. Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters yesterday (April 12) that the officer who fatally shot Wright mistakenly drew her handgun instead of a Taser (via BBC News).

Wright’s death has sparked outrage and protests in Minnesota and across the US, and comes during the ongoing murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd in May 2020 – which is taking place just 10 miles away from the scene of Wright’s death.

A number of prominent names in the entertainment world have spoken out to add to the outcry over Wright’s death, with the likes of Common, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and Ariana Grande sharing their thoughts on social media.

Grande shared links to a list of resources and organisations to support on her Instagram Stories, while musician and actress Mandy Moore described Wright’s death as “sickening and heartbreaking” on her Stories and added: “The system doesn’t need reform, it needs a full transformation.”

Kerry Washington said that her heart went out to Wright’s family and friends, as well as “all Black people who are tired of waking up to tragedy after tragedy”. You can read Washington’s reaction, as well as a selection of other tweets from figures in the entertainment world, below.

Phoebe Bridgers has supported an ongoing fundraiser for Wright’s girlfriend Chyna and Daunte Jr., their almost-2-year-old son, by offering handwritten tattoo templates to fans who donate to the cause.

