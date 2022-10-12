Fiji Blue add Singapore date to Asia tour this November

Chill-house duo Fiji Blue have added a Singapore date to their upcoming Asia tour.

Singer Trevor Dering and producer Valentin “Val” Fritz are now set to perform at *SCAPE The Ground Theatre this November 22 starting at 7.30pm following their previously announced shows in Thailand and the Philippines.

Tickets for the concert are now available via EventBrite at SGD70, rising to SGD80 at the door. Get your tickets here.

Fiji Blue also previously announced a Malaysia tour date set to take place this November 24 at The Bee in Kuala Lumpur. Tickets for the event are still available via UberTickets at MYR129.

Fiji Blue’s Philippines tour date will see them perform at Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier, Taguig City on November 17. They will then head to Indonesia to perform at Mr Moonlight in Bandung on November 19 before arriving at Bengkel Space in Jakarta on November 23.

The duo then travel Thailand to perform at Very Festival on November 25 alongside Franz Ferdinand, Lauv, MILLI and more in their very first festival appearance.

Fiji Blue released their debut EP ‘I Love You, What Happened’ earlier this year on July 1, having debuted with the single ‘Space Makes Me Sad’ in 2019. They followed up their debut with an EP titled ‘Reasons You Should Care’ in 2021, which included the previously released singles ‘Wait!’ and ‘It Takes Two’.

Fiji Blue are currently on their first-ever North American headlining tour. They are set to perform in Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles and more on the tour, which will see them performing throughout the month of October.