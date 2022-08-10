Fiji Blue announce Philippines concert as part of Asia tour

Chill-house duo Fiji Blue have announced a concert in Manila this November as part of their Asia tour.

Fiji Blue are set to perform at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier, Taguig City on November 17, following which they head to Thailand to perform at Very Festival on November 25 alongside Franz Ferdinand, Lauv, MILLI and more. No additional dates have been announced as part of Fiji Blue’s Asia tour just yet, which will be the first time the act has come to Southeast Asia.

Fiji Blue’s appearance at Very Festival will be the first time the duo have been featured at a festival.

Tickets for Fiji Blue’s Manila concert will go on sale this August 19 via SM Tickets. No pricing has been released at the time of writing.

Fiji Blue, composed of singer Trevor Dering and producer Valentin “Val” Fritz, released their debut EP ‘I Love You, What Happened’ earlier this year on July 1, having first made their debut with the single ‘Space Makes Me Sad’ in 2019.

The duo went on to release an EP titled ‘Reasons You Should Care’ in 2021, which featured several previously released singles including ‘Wait!’ and ‘It Takes Two’.

Fiji Blue will also embark on their first-ever North American headlining tour before heading to Asia. The duo have announced dates in Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles and more that are set to take place throughout the month of October.

Fiji Blue’s concert joins a list of other artists who have announced shows in the Philippines this year. Other upcoming concerts and festivals include Alanis Morissette, Russ, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, Boys Like Girls, Boy Pablo, and the recently announced Manila edition of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival, slated to take place on 9 & 10 December 2022.