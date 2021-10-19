Filipina singer Elise Huang releases new single ‘Love Me Too’

Filipina singer-songwriter Elise Huang has returned with her latest single ‘Love Me Too’.

Out today (October 19) on all major streaming platforms, the track is about two people learning how to love each other the way the want to be.

“In my perspective, both people need to learn what their love language is. This [track] is the side of the one giving so much and being underlooked, saying they should learn how to love them too,” Huang said in a statement.

These emotions are presented openly in the chorus, as Huang sings: “You should know / I’m giving all I got / You should know that / I’m not the only one who lacks affection / You should know how to love me, too.”

Listen to the track below:

‘Love Me Too’ is the soloist’s second release for the year. In August, she dropped her first single under Island Records Philippines called ‘Lonely’. The comeback track tackles topics of self-worth and female empowerment.

Huang launched her music career in 2017 and released her debut single ‘Nights’ a year after. She has since explored different musical styles over subsequent tracks ‘Won’t Stop’, ‘Coffee’ and ‘In My Heart’.