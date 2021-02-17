Filipino actress Alessandra De Rossi to re-release 2012 debut album as ADR

Alessandra De Rossi, best known for her acting roles in Filipino film and television, will re-release her debut album, ‘Adrift’, under the moniker ADR.

‘Adrift’ – described as a “calming anthology of electro-pop tunes” – has been newly remastered for a wide digital release on February 19 in partnership with Lilystars Records. The album was originally released in 2012 as a free download.

Last September, the ambient-electronic project was resurrected when De Rossi created a separate social media page for ADR, teasing fans with the remastered album track ‘Make It Better’. Listen to it below.

In a press statement, De Rossi says the tranquil music she made as ADR was a “release” from the villainous acting roles she was often cast in (such as Valentina in GMA Network’s 2005 television adaptation of Darna) . “It wasn’t who I am,” she said, “’Adrift’ was my purpose; it was my release.”

In December, it was reported that De Rossi’s next film project will reunite her with actor Empoy Marquez. Both actors starred in the 2017 romantic comedy Kita Kita, which was considered a sleeper hit in the Philippines. With a total worldwide gross of PHP320 million, Kita Kita is now known as the highest-grossing independent film in the country’s history.