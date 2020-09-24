Filipino-American producer Vex Ruffin drops music video for ‘Mabuhay Boy’

Filipino-American producer Vex Ruffin has released a music video for ‘Mabuhay Boy’, off his latest album, ‘LiteAce Frequency’.

The video for ‘Mabuhay Boy’ centers around Ruffin’s role as a deliveryman in sunny Los Angeles, as he distributes goods like pizza and a crate of vinyl records to an eclectic cast of characters.

The video also features cameos from rapper The Koreatown Oddity, Shags Chamberlain – who mixed Ruffin’s ‘LiteAce Frequency’ album – and Folerio, otherwise known as Stones Throw’s founder, Peanut Butter Wolf.

Check out the music video below.

Ruffin said of the music video’s concept via a press release: “I was imagining a character who was in the scene in the ’70s in Manila which was my dad’s era. That combined with how I was feeling when I was working two jobs and balancing everything.”

“This song is dedicated to all the hardworking Filipinos leaving overseas to work to provide for their families,” he continued. To pay further homage to the Philippines and its people, the song is performed entirely in Tagalog, and features English subtitles.

‘Mabuhay Boy’ is the third track from the ‘LiteAce Frequency’ album cycle to receive the music video treatment, following ‘I’m Still At It’ and ‘What Matters The Most’.

‘LiteAce Frequency’ earned a four-star review from NME’s MC Galang, who described the album as Vex Ruffin’s “most evident autobiographical work to date”. Galang said of the record: “It revisits familiar sights and sounds through an old vehicle cherished for its reliability, his youth memorialised in wax — just how he wants to remember it.”