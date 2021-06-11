Filipino band Autotelic deal with past regrets on new single ‘Iwan’

Filipino pop band Autotelic tackle topics such as dealing with regrets on their latest single ‘Iwan’.

Composed and written by vocalist Josh Villena, the upbeat new track – which dropped earlier today (June 11) – ventures into letting go of one’s past. It also talks about accepting mistakes and doing everything to make sure these faults will not happen again. The song’s artwork was designed by local artist Niko Cezar.

Listen to ‘Iwan’ here:

The song marks the follow-up to their March release ‘Kwentuhan’, which was the band’s first release of the year. “With the past year being a time when people have been unintentionally separated from one another, ‘Kwentuhan’ reminds us of the importance of the human connection and is exactly what we need for a brand-new start,” keyboardist and backup vocalist, Kai Honasan-Del Rio had said in a statement.

Autotelic – which comprises members Josh Villena (vocals/guitars), Kai Honasan (backing vocals/synthesisers/strings), Gep Macadaeg (drums/percussions), Neil Tin (guitars), Ted Vargas (bass guitar) and Ej Edralin (keyboards) – launched their music career as a band back in 2012.

They released their self-titled debut EP in 2014 and followed it up with their celebrated first studio album ‘Papunta Pabalik’ in 2016, which has since been certified platinum.

The following year, the sextet were awarded the Best Performance By A New Group Recording Artist at the 30th Awit Awards for their hit ‘Laro’. In 2018, Autotelic released their sophomore EP ‘Takipsilim’.