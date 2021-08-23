Filipino band Over October drop heartbreak anthem ‘Sandali Lang’

Filipino band Over October have released their newest single entitled ‘Sandali Lang’.

Out today (August 23) on all major streaming platforms, the band’s first Tagalog track taps into the feeling of heartbreak experienced by being left by someone you love.

The track’s themes are further illustrated through vocalist Josh Buizon’s lyrics like: “Sandali lang, bakit ka umalis? / kung sino pa’ng nangakong magmamahal hanggang huli / ‘Di ba pwedeng balikan lang muli / Mga pangako ng kahapon ay ngayo’y walang silbi / Paalam,” which translate to “Wait, why did you leave? / The one who promised to love until the end / Can’t we just go back / The promises of yesterday are now gone / Goodbye”

Listen to Over October’s ‘Sandali Lang’ below.

The pop/alternative rock outfit have also dropped an animated lyric video for the song. It features a sketch of a woman standing on the sidewalk under her umbrella as the rain pours. Watch the animated lyric video here.

Meanwhile, the official music video of ‘Sandali Lang’ is currently scheduled to come out on August 26. It will star actors Elijah Canlas and Miles Ocampo, and is directed by Carl Chavez.

The fresh track is said to be a sneak peek of the quartet’s upcoming EP, the band revealed during their Facebook livestream yesterday (August 22). However, further details including release date, tracklist and more have yet to be announced.

‘Sandali Lang’ is Over October’s second release this year, following the release of ‘Moments’ in March.

Composed of Josh (vocals/guitar), Joshua Lua (guitar), Joric Canlas (bass) and Janessa Geronimo (drums), the four-piece group first formed in 2014. They released their debut EP ‘Free’ in 2015 and their debut album ‘Press Play’ in 2019.