Filipino band Side A Redux to cover Clara Benin’s songs with the singer-songwriter in virtual concert

The original line-up of Filipino rock band Side A will be joined by Clara Benin at their upcoming virtual concert titled Calesa 2nd Set.

Officially known as Side A Redux – separate from the existing Side A, whose line-up consists of founding member Naldy Gonzales and newer musicians – the band will perform on September 11. This performance is a follow-up to their online event earlier this year.

Side A Redux will cover the songs of singer-songwriter Clara Benin, who is the daughter of Side A bassist Joey Benin. The younger Benin posted on Instagram about the event. In the post, which features an old photo of Side A, Benin revealed that proceeds from the event will benefit the CFC ANCOP Global Foundation and Feed The Hungry.

“The qt in the middle wearing a striped sweater is my dad btw💗😆⁣,” she wrote.

As for the concert, Clara revealed that “it is not just me and my dad but Side A and it is going to be exciting. They will perform some of my originals with a Side A kind of arrangement to it. And it’s cool-sounding,” she said, per ABS-CBN.

Her father revealed that his band had been fans of her music. “When I shared her songs to the band, they were all praises for Clara’s musicality,” said Joey. “And we can’t wait to perform this for everyone.”

The Side A Redux Calesa 2nd Set online concert is slated for Saturday September 11 at 8:30 pm (PH time). Tickets cost PHP1,000 via KTX.

Earlier this month, Clara Benin released ‘Suara Hati’, a remake of her 2015 single ‘Tila’ in Bahasa Indonesia.