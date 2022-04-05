Filipino band The Buildings announce Southern Luzon tour and cassette release of ‘Heaven Is a Long Exhale’

Filipino band The Buildings have announced a three-date Southern Luzon tour alongside the launch of limited edition cassette tapes of their latest album, ‘Heaven Is a Long Exhale’.

The Buildings will tour the provinces of Bicol, Quezon and Camarines Sur on their tour, which begins later this month on April 29. The second stop of their tour in the city of Naga, Camarines Sur will coincide with the launch of their limited edition cassettes of their sophomore effort on the label Struggle Records.

Tickets will be available at the door on all tour dates. Check out The Buildings’ Southern Luzon tour announcement below.

naga/lucena/legazpi we are coming YOUR WAYYYY! and a limited release of Heaven is a Long Exhale on tape is coming out on Struggle Records! See ya April 29-May 1 🚌 pic.twitter.com/TUOYHKRAoA — THE BUILDINGS (@thebuildingsph) April 5, 2022

The Manila-based indie rock band released their sophomore album ‘Heaven Is a Long Exhale’ in June 2021. It was named as one of NME‘s 25 best Asian albums of 2021, with writer Aldus Santos praising the album as a “more deliberate” work that encapsulates the maturity the band have achieved since their 2016 debut album ‘Cell-O-Phane’.

Vocalist Mariah Reodica spoke to NME about the band’s change in approach on this album, explaining that the band had to break themselves out of the idea that their music had to be “two guitars, bass, and drums” in order to become more comfortable playing around in the studio, which enabled her to enjoy studio sessions “equally if not more than playing gigs.”

To launch ‘Heaven Is A Long Exhale’, The Buildings held a virtual launch party in Minecraft‘s event space Club Matryoshka that featured “an expansive, fantastic landscape inspired by the album”. The event also doubled as a donation drive for Kapit Kamay – Alternative Learning Avenue for the Youth.

The virtual launch wasn’t the first time the band embraced similar tech – earlier that year in May, they released the music video for ‘Flesh and Code’, which wasshot entirely in the popular life simulation game The Sims.

The Buildings’ Southern Luzon 2022 tour dates are:

Friday, April 29 – Children of The Mist Productions, Legazpi, Bizol

Saturday, April 30 – Struggle Records, Naga, Camarines Sur

Sunday, May 1 – Attic Kids, Lucena, Quezon