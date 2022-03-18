Filipino band The Juans drop debut album ‘Liwanag’

Filipino pop rock band The Juans have released their first full-length studio album, ‘Linawag’.

The record dropped yesterday (March 17) on all major digital streaming platforms. It consists of 15 tracks, including the previously released songs such as ‘Sabik’, ‘Dulo’ and ‘Anghel’.

On their social media account, the group described the album as a companion through discouragement to having good vibes and more. “Ano man ang dilim na pinagdadaanan, may liwanag ka na maasahan (No matter how dark it gets, trust that you’ll find the light),” they wrote.

Advertisement

After sharing the details of the album in late February, the pop act appeared on the Wish bus to perform their single ‘Dulo’.

Last year, The Juans teamed up with P-pop boyband SB19 twice – in the February release ‘Push Ang Pusuan’ (with Matthaios) and the Christmas anthem ‘Dobleng GV sa FunPasko (Noon, Ngayon, Palagi)’.

They also appeared as guest performers at the SB19 Our Zone: Anniversary Concert, along with fellow local acts 4th Impact, AC Bonifacio and Josue. In June, they released a smooth cover of James Reid’s single ‘Soda’.

Prior to the release of their album, The Juans put out ‘Umaga’, a collection of live performances of their songs. It featured the tracks ‘Panaginip’ and ‘Atin Ang Mundo’, as well as their collaborative singles ‘Hindi Na Tayo Pwede’ with Janine Teñoso and ‘Itutulog Na Lang’ with John Roa.