Filipino band Typecast tease first studio album in over a decade

Filipino alternative rock band Typecast have begun teasing their first studio album in over a decade.

In two separate Instagram posts today (January 12), the band’s guitarists Steve Badiola (also lead vocalist) and Pakoy Fletchero teased a track off their upcoming album, which will be their fifth after 2011’s ‘How Your Influence Betrays You’.

The videos show Badiola and Fletchero playing their guitar parts for the same song, which hints at a heavier direction the band might take for their as-yet-untitled album.

Badiola told Bandwagon that Typecast are currently in the studio working on the album. “It’s a bit challenging to get studio time nowadays because of our schedules, but we’re getting there,” he said. The album due for release sometime this year, with no confirmed date yet.

Badiola also returns to work on the new album after he was hospitalised last November following a hit-and-run accident. In December, Badiola updated fans on his condition, saying that though the ensuing surgery was a success, he will sit out from performing with Typecast in 2022 until he is fully recovered.

“Rest assured I’ll be up and about early next year and I’m very excited to see you guys soon!” he wrote on the band’s Facebook page. “For now, I’m focusing on getting better.”

In 2019, Badiola told Bandwagon that they were “in the middle” of working on the new Typecast album, which they hoped to release in early 2020.

Then, Badiola said that the record would include the singles ‘Perfect Posture’, ‘Against the Ropes’ – which features Greyhoundz vocalist Reg Rubio – and ‘Mulat Na Mata’, which is their first-ever track written and performed in Filipino.