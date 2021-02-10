Filipino boyband SB19 tease March comeback

Filipino boyband SB19 have begun teasing a comeback in March.

The P-pop quintet took to social media on Tuesday night (February 9) to post a cryptic photo, shot from the back, of them trudging though an empty field. The caption for the image includes the question: “What Is Coming?”, and the date of March 9, 2021.

The post’s hashtag – #SB19IkalawangYugto, which translates to “SB19 Second Chapter” – also suggests that the group could be announcing or releasing their sophomore album.

Most recently, SB19 walked away with Group Of The Year and Pop Song Of The Year at the sixth Wish Music Awards last month. The group also performed tracks such as ‘Alab’ and ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’. Watch their behind-the-scenes recap of the night here.

SB19 comprise members Sejun, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin. The five-piece ranked sixth in Billboard’s Social 50 Artists charts last year, a list that tabulates the musical acts with the highest amount of fan engagement throughout the year. Alongside SB19 in the top 10 were BTS, Seventeen, BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

Besides releasing their debut album ‘Get In The Zone’, the group also released their own short film for Christmas last year. Watch the 20-minute film below.