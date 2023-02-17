Listen to Filipino dream pop band Megumi Acorda’s tender new single ‘Feverfew’

Filipino dream pop band Megumi Acorda have dropped a tender new single titled ‘Feverfew’.

The track was uploaded on Spotify and Bandcamp ahead of Valentine’s day on Monday (February 13) and arrives ahead of their as-yet-to-be-named upcoming album.

The love song is also a breezy number shared alongside a lyric video of a tranquil seaside holiday destination and sees the band’s namesake frontwoman express her affections and loyalty to a partner.

Watch the lyric video below.

“Do I deserve to be / Painted so lovingly? / Your picture amplifies / The things I’ve long denied,” the Japan-born Filipino musician whispers in the song’s opening lines.

Before the song’s fuzz-driven solo kicks in, Acorda continues with: “And as amazing as you are / All that you ask of me / Is to never be too far / So I’ll stay indefinitely.”

Megumi Acorda announced the launch of the new single and its feature on the album on Twitter, but the track is a more refined version of the song which was first released on Acorda’s personal Soundcloud profile around August last year.

‘Feverfew’ also arrives exactly a month after Megumi Acorda officially released an earlier single titled ‘You Forgot to Say Goodbye’, and following the re-issue of her 2018 debut EP ‘Unexpectedly’ on cassette and vinyl.

According to the band’s official website, Megumi Acorda also consists of guitarists Evee Simnon and Kevin Ingco, bassist Bijan Gorospe, and drummer Jerros Dolino.