Filipino emo band Tidal cover an “OPM classic” by Teeth on new live set ‘searching/waiting’

Filipino emo band Tidal have dropped a live set titled ‘searching/waiting’ featuring old and new songs.

The 30-minute recording includes live versions of ‘Collateral’, ’78’, ‘My Thoughts Are the Sea’, ‘Dog Days’ – all tracks from their 2019 debut EP ‘life after’ – and their latest single ‘Better’.

According to the Mixcloud description, the songs were recorded live in the studio. The recording also includes a cover of ‘Shooting Star’ by ’90s Filipino band Teeth, which they described as “a botched attempt at covering an OPM classic.”

Advertisement

Listen below.

Tidal consist of Clarence Rae de Veas (bass and vocals), Keith Emerson Coballes (guitars and vocals), Aaron Joshua Abelardo (guitars) and Jonathan Flojo (drums).

Earlier this month, Tidal released the music video for ‘Better’ featuring footage from gigs and other pre-pandemic memories. The song was recorded at local studio This Is Where I Make Music and at home.

The band have announced on social media that the song is off an upcoming album. They have yet to reveal its title or release date.

Advertisement

In 2019, they released the ‘life after’ EP on Bandcamp in April and Spotify in July. In a statement, the band describe it as “a short record of long histories” containing “songs about the pasts that are being dragged into the future, a recollection of what was before in a life after.”

They also released the ‘Live From Basement 63’ on Bandcamp in December 2019 featuring live in-studio performances of tracks from the EP.