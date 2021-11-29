Filipino hip-hop collective 8 Ballin’ trade rap for R&B balladry in new single ‘Di Na’

Filipino hip-hop group 8 Ballin’ have released their latest single titled ‘Di Na’.

The track arrived last Friday (November 26) via Def Jam Philippines, marking their debut on the major label. The heartfelt ‘Di Na’ confronts the subject of love and its many forms and iterations.

The track forgoes any rap verses from the eight-member group – instead, they look toward the R&B sounds of the 2000s and the classic polished production of West Coast hip-hop to lead the balladry. 8 Ballin’ worked with producer zp3nd for the track.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Di Na’ below:

8 Ballin’ explained in a press statement that ‘Di Na’ is a “diverse kind of love song” as it addresses the relationships a person would have in their life with anyone in their immediate orbit.

They added that with the song, the group’s members show their perspectives on “what love truly is”.

The ensemble are also set to release a music video, directed by filmmaker TMP, for ‘Di Na’ this Friday (December 3).

Advertisement

8 Ballin’ – composed of PRAY, R!S, cXy, Supboi K, Juan-E, Schumi, Ya’akov, ego, Lvx, and TEEN – formed their collective in 2018. They rose to popularity after releasing their single titled ‘KNOW ME’ last June.