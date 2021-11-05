Filipino hip-hop group Ex Battalion to stage first major concert ‘EVOLUXION’

Filipino hip-hop collective Ex Battalion are set to stage their first-ever major concert titled EVOLUXION.

The group shared the announcement yesterday (November 4) on their Facebook page. In the post, they revealed that all Ex Battalion members will be present at the three-hour digital showcase on December 11.

EX BATTALION EVOLUXION DIGITAL CONCERT The show will be our first major concert with all Ex Battalion members. Staged… Posted by Ex Battalion on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Advertisement

The event will be livestreamed from the Araneta Coliseum as well as various remote locations.

With a full band accompaniment under award-winning musical director Raul Mitra, the group will perform all their signature hits and other recordings live “like never before”, they claimed.

The members will also open up about their “personal rags-to-riches stories as they retrace their journey to stardom” at the concert, according to streaming platform KTX.

Rappers Honcho, Flow-G, Skusta Clee, King Badger, Emcee Rhen, and Brando are all expected to perform alongside other members Jekkpot, Huddasss, Jnskie, Bullet-D, Cent, Yuridope, and ELJ. Their former vocalist JRoa will also make an appearance, per ABS-CBN News.

‘EVOLUXION’ will be exclusively streamed via KTX on December 11 at 8pm. Tickets are available starting at PHP300, with packages that include virtual concert access, signed posters and souvenirs, zoom sessions, and access to an exclusive dinner and listening party with the artists.

Advertisement

Ex Battalion launched their first single ‘Darating Din’ in 2015. The following year, they dropped their 15-track debut album ‘X’. Their most recent releases include the two new singles – ‘Kung Tayo’ and ‘Yearly’.