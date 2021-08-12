Filipino hip-hop group Shockra release heist-themed music video for ‘Operation 10-90’

Filipino hip-hop group Shockra have released a new single, ‘Operation 10-90’, which arrived with a cinematic 10-minute music video.

The song marks a comeback for the group, which is made up of veteran rappers Abaddon, Crazymix, Flict-G, Tuglaks, Kial, Numerhus, Smugglaz, and Inozent.

‘Operation 10-90’ features the eight rappers harnessing their rapid-fire strengths from their days as budding battle rappers.

Advertisement

In the accompanying music video, directed by REIKA, Shockra insert themselves into a sequence of thrilling events straight out of an action movie. The group members wield guns as they attempt a high-stakes robbery that involves a shootout with the police.

Watch the clip below.

“We’re inspired by ’90s action films, and somehow, we wanted to incorporate that vibe in our brand of provocative hip-hop sound,” Flict-G said of the video. The rapper shared that it took the group “two years to find the perfect beat” for the comeback single, which is infused by the production work of Jan-C and Tha Black G.

REIKA – whose real name is Aya Reika Mayani – was tasked with turning a concept by Abaddon into a cinematic short film.

“REIKA really respects our vision for the track,” Flict-G explained in a statement. “Unlike other directors, she’s very receptive to our opinions.”

Advertisement

Founded in 2007, Shockra comprises long-time rappers from the Filipino underground hip-hop scene.