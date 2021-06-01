Filipino indie band Bita and the Botflies tease new song with macabre single art

Four-piece Filipino indie outfit Bita and the Botflies will be releasing a new single soon.

On Monday (May 31), the four-piece shared the art for a new single on their social media pages. Created by local artist Sean Dominguez, the artwork showed a sketch of four bodies in suits and a dress holding their severed heads, as if posing for a portrait photo. Bubbles float over each of their bloodied necks.

The band have not yet revealed a title for the single, though they did mention the date June 25 – which seems to be its release date. Check out the artwork here:

June 25, 2021 Single art by Sean Dominguez pic.twitter.com/yLksnaTxX7 — BATB #JunkTerrorBillNow (@TheBotflies) May 31, 2021

This will be the Bita and the Botflies’ first release since launching their first full-length album ‘Peklat Cream’ in late 2019. Apart from the LP, they also released the single ‘Manghuhula’ that same year and the EP ‘Sisikat Ka Iha’ in 2018. The quartet have been known to tackle serious topics such as the objectification of women and domestic abuse in their music.

Bita and the Botflies was formed in 2016 with the original name Adobo Toothpaste. They are composed of members Sofy Aldeguer (vocals), Kevin Novenario-Navea (guitar) Cyron Rizon (bass) and Mark Lincallo (drums).

Last October, they played a livestream benefit for Manila venue Mow’s Bar alongside Leanne & Naara, Oh, Flamingo! and more.