Filipino indie band Munimuni announce hiatus

Filipino indie quintet Munimuni are going on hiatus.

The band posted a statement announcing the break on social media on Wednesday, September 30.

Check out their post below.

A translation of the statement reads: “We just wanted to announce something. We all know that [times are] a bit difficult right now. There are many problems, many sad times, and at the same time, we have priorities. So during this time, we would like to inform you that we will rest first. A hiatus, as they say.”

The band go on to thank their fans for supporting them: “We would also like to thank all of you for supporting us even during this time. In times of extreme darkness, your support becomes our light. Thank you for the hope you give to each of us. We will miss you.”

Munimuni, best known for tracks such as ‘Sa Hindi Pag-Alala’ and ‘Sa’yo’, formed in 2012 and quickly garnered a following, thanks to their unique blend of folk-pop and guitar-driven alt-rock.

Munimuni’s 2017 debut EP ‘Simula’ garnered critical acclaim in the Philippines, and won the quintet new fans. Last year, they released the full-length ‘Kulayan Natin’.

The band’s last release came in the form of a three-track EP, ‘Mga Kantang Isinulat Mag-Isa’ – which translates to ‘Songs Written Alone’ – in June.