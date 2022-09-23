Filipino indie band Sansette recruit Ely Buendia for new single ‘C U’

Filipino indie band Sansette have released a new single titled ‘C U’ featuring Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia.

The track was released on streaming platforms on September 23 and sees Sansette taking listeners on a sunny trip with a surf rock-influenced riff before Buendia makes his entry in the second verse with the lyrics “There’s an open door / There’s a way to come out clean for those who’ve seen / Not me”.

Listen to Sansette’s single ‘C U’ featuring Ely Buendia below.

‘C U’ is the second single Sansette have released this year following their June 17 single ‘Beach Boys’, and is the fourth single the group have released so far. Their previous releases came in the form of the 2021 single ‘Sunburn’ and their 2019 debut single ‘Mumble’.

Eraserheads recently announced a reunion concert set to be held on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds at Parañaque City. The concert has since been criticised by fans due to allegations against guitarist Marcus Adoro for physical and domestic abuse.

Ely Buendia’s manager Diane Ventura told NME in a statement regarding recent pushback against Adoro’s reunion with the band following accusations of physical abuse in 2019 by the guitarists’ daughter Syd Hartha and ex-partner Barbara Ruaro that “one of Ely’s non negotiable conditions prior to signing [an agreement to participate in the Eraserheads reunion] was precisely that Marcus resolve his issues otherwise Ely would not work with him.” This was “promised” by Adoro’s management, Ventura’s statement claimed, “which was why we even reconsidered”.

However, both Ruaro and a representative for Hartha have said in statements to NME that they have not received from Adoro or a representative of his any attempts at reconciliation or apology.