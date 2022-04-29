Filipino indie duo Dilaw urge society to take action on their new single ‘3019’

Filipino indie-alternative duo Dilaw have dropped their new single, ‘3019’.

The single dropped today (April 29) on all digital streaming platforms as their debut release on the label Warner Music Philippines. The song’s title references the Philippines’ Republic Act 3019, or Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and on the track Dilaw narrate the effects of corruption and injustice on government.

On ‘3019’, Dilaw urge listeners to take action over the state of society. “Didiretso ka pa ba sa ating liku-likong sistema / O sasama ka sa akin puksain ang epidemya / Na lumaganap, nagpahirap sa mahirap, tumatapos ng pangarap”, they sing: “Will you go along with this broken governance / Or will you join me in ending this epidemic / That makes the poor poorer, that ends people’s dreams.”

Listen to the single here:

‘3019’ follows their first song titled ‘Janice’, released last year. The Baguio-based indie-alt outfit – composed of Dilaw Obero and Vie dela Rosa – formed the project together after meeting in 2019.

Obero shared in a statement that “speaking up for the oppressed and standing up to our oppressors” is the main message of ‘3019’, which notably drops a little over a week before the Philippines’ general election. He added, “It’s now time to be heard, time to act and time to choose wisely.”