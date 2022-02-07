Filipino indie-rockers HEY JUNE! share nostalgic music video for ‘Panahon’

Teenage Filipino indie rock band HEY JUNE! have dropped a nostalgic music video for their latest single, ‘Panahon’.

The recently-formed band shared the video clip on YouTube on Sunday (February 6), a month after releasing the single on January 1.

The newly released music video sees the band putting on an earnest and playful performance on campus grounds, rotating between scenes filmed in its basketball arena, classrooms, corridors, library, and cafeteria.

Watch the official music video below.

On Instagram, the band noted that the video clip served as a reminder of returning to school to attend in-person classes.

“Delve to the sweet nostalgia of the bright school days and the exciting hope of getting back to campus soon. What do you miss the most about our school?” it said in a caption.

Directed by Joseph D, the music video was shot at the Treston International College in Manila.

‘Panahon’ marks the band’s second official single to date. In December last year, the four-piece teenage group released their debut single ‘Just A Hit’ with an accompanying lyric video.

According to local radio station Easy Rock 96.3, ‘Panahon’ references Pinoy pop culture, and evokes coming-of-age memories in returning back to childhood. The song also touches on how returning to some memories was worthwhile despite having to move forward.

In mid-January, the band had also filmed a live performance of ‘Panahon’ in Treston International College’s library.

With only two single’s under their belt, the band has shared via their bio on Spotify that they were currently recording more original songs and looking forward to sharing their music.