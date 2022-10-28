Filipino K-pop festival Be You to return this December

Filipino K-pop festival Be You will return in December following a successful July edition that featured K-pop group Red Velvet.

Organiser Neuwave Productions teased the festival’s return in a tweet promising that the festival will be held in two cities, featuring a total of four K-pop acts on December 8 and 9. The organisers have not shared any additional details including which cities the festival will be held or ticket prices as of the time of writing, but included a cryptic video that highlighted the years 2012 twice, 2003 and 2000.

We will be bringing back #BeYou this December! But this time, 2 cities, 4 KPOP acts for another extraordinary night worth celebrating! Stay tuned! tysm! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/PzYsomo6px — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) October 27, 2022

The inaugural Be You festival saw Red Velvet performing alongside P-pop acts BGYO and BINI, as well as YouTuber Lady Pipay. Labelled as “an extraordinary celebration for People with Special needs”, the festival was held earlier this year on July 22 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The event also featured a selection of guest speakers talking about the topic of inclusion, though Neuwave Productions has not indicated if the December edition will also feature guest speakers.

The Philippines has played host to a myriad of K-pop concerts and festivals this year, with showcases by SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, MCND still to come in the following months and into 2023. Organiser Neuwave Productions themselves are just coming off the Popstival event that was held on October 21 featuring VIVIZ, Brave Girls, soloist and former SISTAR member Hyolyn, as well as BE’O and Park Bom.

Concerts by other international artists set to take place in the Philippines include concerts by The 1975, Korean singer-songwriter Eric Nam, The Vamps, Korean rap group Epik High and more.