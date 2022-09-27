Filipino live music hall 12 Monkeys to reopen in Pasig

Manila live music hall 12 Monkeys has announced that they are set to reopen in the city of Pasig after their original El Pueblo venue was demolished earlier this year.

In their Instagram announcement, 12 Monkeys revealed that they will be relocating to the Estancia mall in Capitol Commons, Pasig at an unconfirmed future date. The venue had announced a temporary closure in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which continued throughout 2021.

The El Pueblo venue was demolished earlier this year, with 12 Monkeys having first moved there in 2014 from their original home of Century City Mall in Makati.

The iconic El Pueblo venue has played host to Parokya Ni Edgar, Side A, Urbandub, Franco, Rico Blanco, Autotelic, Sandwich, Ebe Dancel and many, many more throughout from 2014 to 2019, serving up a multitude of genres from pop, rock, jazz, blues and electronica through weekly themed nights.

Another Manila live music venue closed down earlier this year when Conspiracy Garden Cafe ceased operations after 19 years. Opened in December 2003 by musicians Gary Granada, Noel Cabangon, Bayang Barrios, Cooky Chua, and Cynthia Alexander, ‘Conspi’ hosted acoustic gigs while also being a centre for arts, political discussion and civil society activism before the venue’s official farewell on August 19, with the official closure announced on September 19.

Musicians and civil society members both paid tribute to the cafe, with senator and journalist Risa Hontiveros sharing a picture of herself with Cabangon, writing “Thank you and goodbye” alongside a broken heart, while rockers The Stereo Scope left a comment on a video of the venue’s last official gig that read, ‎”Thank you very much for the opportunity to play. We’ll miss you.”