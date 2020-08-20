Filipino music festival Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino launches week-long online programme

Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino launched its first-ever virtual edition yesterday (August 19).

The long-running festival, now in its sixth year, will carry on until August 28. It will culminate in a performance headlined by Christian Bautista, Noel Cabangon, The Itchyworms, Clara Benin, This Band, Lara Maigue, and more.

LMP — also known as Filipino Music Week — will feature workshops and talks centered around the craft of OPM.

Advertisement

A songwriting workshop with The Itchyworms’ Ebe Dancel and Jazz Nicolas will kick off the slate of events, which also include a Home Recording Workshop with music producer Marlon Barnuevo, a History of Pop OPM talk with Tina Dumlao and Ryan Cayabyab, and more. These sessions are free-of-charge but require registration.

LMP 2020 will also launch a digital archive that preserves OPM through the years. There will also be online busking sessions, an open mic challenge, and performances by various emerging Filipino acts. The open mic encourages entrants to submit original songs or OPM covers here.

Bautista will perform at the festival’s Grand Finale Concert on August 28. The singer addressed LMP 2020’s virtual setting in a press conference, hoping that accessibility will play a factor in the festival’s success. “More people join and actually want to join,” he said. “We are not bound now by schedules like before, or traffic.” Watch the press conference below.

#LMP2020: Digital Press Conference And we’re live sa ating Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino Digital Press Conference! 👏 Patuloy lang na tumutok sa ating FB Livestream para malaman ang mga kaabang-abang na ganap ngayong LMP 2020. #LMP2020 #OPM2020 #LinggoNgMusikangPilipino2020 Posted by OPM – Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-Aawit on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

LMP Festival Director and OPM Board Member Noel Cabangon emphasised the significance of the festival, regardless of location.

“LMP is continuously building a strong foundation in the creation of a tradition that would instill in the consciousness of every Filipino to, not only patronize, but embrace, love, and live our own music,” he said in a statement reported by Bandwagon Asia.

Advertisement

LMP is presented by Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-Aawit (OPM), the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), PhilPop Music Foundation, and Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA).