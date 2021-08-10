Filipino pop group BGYO tease upcoming “comeback” single

Filipino pop group BGYO have begun teasing a new single over social media with the hashtag “#BGYOcomeback”, engaging fans to piece together clues to reveal its release date.

The quintet took to Twitter on Monday (August 9) to post a series of clues, which involved fans voting on a number of items in a locked safe on Twitter.

Throughout multiple posts, fans voted for items such as an empty notebook, a watch, and lipstick. After fans unlocked the final clue, BGYO revealed the release date of their comeback single, slated for August 20. A title for the track has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Check out the teaser posts below.

#BGYO | Looking for #BGYOcomeback clues? Take a vote on which ONE item do you want be taken out from the safe? Poll ends at 2:15PM, ACEs! pic.twitter.com/gjfW1dXLDg — BGYO_PH (@bgyo_ph) August 9, 2021

BGYO – comprising of members Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki – made their debut in January this year with the single ‘The Light’. In May, the five-piece released their second single ‘He’s Into Her’ for ABS-CBN’s romantic comedy series of the same name.

Advertisement

In mid-May, the group performed a pop cover of Keiko Necesario’s 2017 song ‘While We Are Young’ for Coke Studios. Necesario in turn covered BGYO’s debut single ‘The Light’. The following month, the two acts collaborated to release an original single entitled ‘Runnin’’.

BGYO most recently performed ‘He’s Into Her’ for the MYX Awards 2021 on Saturday (August 7). Other performers for the award show included SB19, Inigo Pascual, Leanne & Naara and Ebe Dancel among others.