Filipino producer LONER drops fresh single ‘New To Me’

Filipino dance music producer LONER has released a new song called ‘New To Me’.

The track, co-written with Steffi Ziebert, arrived today (October 22) on all digital music platforms via Locked Down Entertainment. The artist described the mellow release as “a song about people who see the best in you”.

Listen to the fresh single below:

‘New To Me’ is the musician’s third release for the year. It follows his solo single ‘Para Sayo’ and the collaboration with South Korean hip-hop artist JGP$ titled ‘Gwarosa’, both released in February.

He also recently worked with local indie bands Taken by Cars and She’s Only Sixteen for the remix versions of their respective tracks ‘Turn Of The Tide’ and ‘Broken Glass’.

LONER – real name Lean Ordinario – launched his solo music project via his debut full-length album ‘No Fidelity’ in 2018. Two years later, he dropped the EP ‘Manila Dance’ with Aries aka the producer Ram Alonzo.

The artist released his first solo EP ‘Into The Midnight’ in the same year, as well as two brand new singles ‘Liwanag Sa Gabi’ and ‘If Only’.

Ordinario is also the drummer and MIDI programmer for No Rome, who released his comeback single ‘When She Comes Around’ today.