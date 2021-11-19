Filipino producer LONER releases sophomore EP ‘Make Noise’

Filipino producer LONER has dropped his second EP, ‘Make Noise’.

The new record arrived today (November 19), a week after he released its title track featuring Malaysian artist Shelhiel. The seven-track EP carries five brand new songs as well as the single ‘New To Me’ that came out last month.

Listen to ‘Make Noise’ EP below:

In an interview with Mixmag Asia, LONER described the creation of the mini album as “an attempt to mix my current and old sound, and to bend the musical styles I love”, including alternative, UK garage, drum n’bass, R&B, and pop.

He also revealed that the single ‘Make Noise’ – the first one he made for the EP – served as a “stepping stone” for the new musical and creative direction for the rest of the tracks.

Prior to this project, the producer opened the year with the solo track ‘Para Sayo’ and the collaborative single with South Korean hip-hop artist JGP$ called ‘Gwarosa’.

LONER – real name Lean Ordinario – launched his solo music career in 2018 with the album ‘No Fidelity’. He worked with Aries aka the producer Ram Alonzo for the EP ‘Manila Dance’ and followed this up with his first solo EP ‘Into The Midnight’, both released in 2020.