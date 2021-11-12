Filipino producer LONER shares dancey new single ‘Make Noise’ featuring Shelhiel

Filipino electronic music producer LONER has dropped a dancey new single ‘Make Noise’ featuring Malaysian artist Shelhiel.

The track was released on streaming platforms via Locked Down Entertainment today (November 12). It is the title track of an upcoming EP by the 24-year-old, showing a fluid side to the artist inspired by classic UK garage.

Listen to ‘Make Noise’ below.

Advertisement

The musician – real name Lean Ordinario – told Mixmag Asia earlier this month that the song with Shelhiel is the first single he made for the upcoming EP.

“I wanted to incorporate elements from that to create something new. The EP is an attempt to mix my current and old sound, and to bend the musical styles I love such as alternative, UK garage, drum ‘n’ bass, R’n’B, and pop,” he told Mixmag Asia.

“This served as a stepping stone to a new musical and creative direction for the other songs. With that set, I had a basis on what I wanted to create.”

With ‘Make Noise’, LONER – who teased the track on Instagram yesterday – marked his fourth single of 2021 following the release of ‘New To Me’ in October.

Advertisement

In February, LONER released the solo single ‘Para Sayo’, as well as a collaborative single with South Korean hip-hop artist JGP$ titled ‘Gwarosa’.

The launch date of the upcoming EP has yet to be announced, but it will complement his discography which includes his 2018 full-length debut, ‘No Fidelity’, and the 2020 EP ‘Manila Dance’.

Meanwhile, Shelhiel had teamed up with Japanese producers Tomggg and phritz for a collaborative single ‘Love Ride’ in October, following the release of a solo single titled ‘Racing Hearts’ in August.