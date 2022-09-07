Filipino rap crew 1096 Gang return with first single of 2022, ‘Di Sapat’

Filipino rap crew 1096 Gang have released a chill new single titled ‘Di Sapat’ alongside the track’s music video.

Their first release of the year, 1096 Gang’s ‘Di Sapat’ features a laid-back hip-hop beat as the crew’s members take turns to show off their individual styles throughout the track. The Bj Tangco-directed music video was released alongside the track on September 6, which sees the crew dressed up in suits as they enjoy a feast in a mansion alongside cuts of them performing in streetwear.

The track itself appears to be uplifting, with lyrics like “Kahit na madalas may humahadlang ay hinto ito umaatras”: “Even if there often is a barrier we do not retreat”, and “Pero di pa to sapat / gusto kopa umangat” : “But it’s not enough / I want to fly”.

Watch 1096 Gang’s music video for ‘Di Sapat’ below.

1096 Gang’s last release came in the form of their December 2021 track ‘Marami Rami’. It was the crew’s sixth single of that year, following January’s ‘Buhay’, May’s ‘Gawin’, ‘Matsalab’ in June, ‘IMOUT (Cypher 3)’ in August, and September’s ‘BREAK THE LOOP’.

The group of Guddhist Gunatita, Trvmata, Youngwise and Ghetto Gecko are best known for their song ‘Pajama Party (Cypher 1)’, which they released in December 2020. The song would go viral due to a popular TikTok dance trend, and has since accumulated over 17 million streams on Spotify.

The crew’s members have worked on individual music projects since the release of ‘BREAK THE LOOP’, with Gunatita following up his 2021 debut album ‘Metamorphosis’ with a new single ‘Way Back’, released on February 15. He also appeared in Loir’s December release ‘Umaga’ and composed her most recent single ‘Panaginip’.

Polo Pi released his first EP ‘Follow P’ via YouTube earlier this year in February, while Luci J also put out new music this year with ‘Bless They Path’, his collaboration with Alas Ng Beats and Ghetto Gecko. He also put out his team up with DonyVan titled ‘Lakbay’.

Finally, Youngwise joined the members in releasing solo work with ‘Lagpas Ulap’, which was also released in February this year.