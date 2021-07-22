Filipino rap crew Delinquent Society share glitchy music video for ‘CtrlAltDelete’

Filipino rap group Delinquent Society have unveiled the music video for their latest single entitled ‘CtrlAltDelete’.

The track – and its accompanying music video – arrived on Friday (July 16). The FusrMadeIt and Murphy Caballero-directed clip features footage of the four-piece awash in infrared hue and glitchy VHS-like effects.

The end of the music video shows members of the rap group pasting posters across the city, hinting at the release of their upcoming sophomore album, ‘We R All Delinquents’. The clip also ends with a shoutout from Sacramento rapper AB The Prophit.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘CtrlAltDelete’ below.

‘CtrlAltDelete’ sees the four members of Delinquent Society trade bars over a trap beat, as they take aim people who talk a big game through social media but don’t follow through in real life.

The recently released single is the second peek into their upcoming sophomore record. In May, the group released the album’s first single, ‘Real Me’. While the group have yet to confirm the release date for their album, they seem to be hinting at a July 30 release on social media.

Delinquent Society formed in 2016 in Davao City, the Philippines and debuted in 2018 with the track ‘OJA’, followed by their self-released debut album ‘Detour’ later that same year. Delinquent Society have since signed to Sony Music Philippines in 2020.