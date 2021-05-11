Watch Filipino rap group Delinquent Society’s trippy music video for ‘Real Me’

Filipino hip-hop group Delinquent Society have released a music video for their latest single, ‘Real Me’.

The track and its accompanying music video premiered on streaming platforms last Friday (May 7). Directed by Murphy Caballero, the black-and-white visual opens with a photosensitive epilepsy warning before it cuts to flashing images and clips of the Davao-based act performing the track at an abandoned location. The video is completed with trippy edits and effects.

Watch it below.

Produced by frequent collaborator NAV-EYE, ‘Real Me’ features the members of Delinquent Society trading fiery bars about their commitment to the rap game and to always be the “realest” versions of themselves. “Do you really want to see the real me? / Yeah, you know, we can go outside,” they rap on the hook.

The song marks the group’s first release of the year and serves as a preview of their upcoming sophomore album, the band announced on Instagram. Further information regarding the album, including its name or release date, have yet to be announced.

Delinquent Society formed in 2016 in Davao City, the Philippines. The group made their official debut in 2018 with the track ‘OJA’ and followed it up with their self-released debut album ‘Detour’ later that same year.

Delinquent Society most recently signed to Sony Music Philippines in 2020 and have since released four singles, including ‘Muddy Waters’ and ‘Silencer’ last year with the label.