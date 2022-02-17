Filipino rap group O.C. Dawgs and Flow G share ‘Pagmamahal Mo Lang’ music video

Filipino rap group O.C. Dawgs have released a new track, ‘Pagmamahal Mo Lang’ featuring Ex Battalion rapper Flow G.

Released on Wednesday (February 16), the music video has already amassed over 620,000 views on YouTube. The ‘Pagmamahal Mo Lang’ clip sees the rappers hanging around in a villa and spending time with their loved ones – watch it below.

‘Pagmamahal Mo Lang’ features lush trap instrumentation by producer-rapper Skusta Clee of Ex Battalion fame and beatmaker Daniel “Flip-D” Tuazon. The track features a melancholic piano and acoustic guitar arrangement set against thick bass kicks and trap percussion.

The fresh track marks the O.C. Dawgs’ first release of the year. Prior to ‘Pagmamahal Mo Lang’, the group last released the single ‘Kriminal’ in March last year, making their return to music for the first time in three years since 2018’s ‘SouthBoys’, a collaboration with Ex Battalion.

In early January, Flow G released the single, ‘Batugan’, alongside a super-hero themed music video. Earlier this month, the rapper won the award for Hip-Hop Song of the Year for ‘Ibong Adarna’ featuring Gloc-9 at the Wish Music Awards.

Skusta Clee last released the single, ‘Karma’ featuring Gloc-9 in early November. Prior to Karma, he released the solo singles ‘Lagi’ in June and ‘Ikaw Lamang’ featuring Bullet D, ‘Inlove with that B*tch’ and ‘Dyosa’ in April.