Filipino rapper Al James announces 6-leg Canadian tour

Filipino rapper Al James has announced his upcoming Canadian tour taking place in September.

The artist shared the news of the Pa-Umaga Canada Tour 2022 on Instagram on Thursday (August 12), saying the lineup of shows has been finalised.

“Final tour sched for Canada! Can’t wait to see y’all!” he said in the caption of the post.

According to the flyer shared on his profile, the six-leg tour – named after his 2018 hit song ‘Pa-Umaga’ – will take place between September 16 and 25.

The rapper will kick off the tour at the Exchange Event Centre in Winnipeg on September 16, before heading to the Union Hall in Edmonton the following day, as well as the Junction Underground venue in Calgary on September 18.

After that, Al James will have a five-day interval before he is due to appear at the Xinflix Media Studio in Toronto on September 23, and the Mojito Pub in Surrey on September 24.

Finally, his Canadian tour will conclude at the Red Room in Vancouver on September 25.

Al James also noted that fans can email filmexentertainment@gmail.com or visit www.aljamescanada.com for tickets and other inquiries.

In February, Al James featured on Filipino indie band Lola Amour‘s single ‘Madali’, marking the second time the two acts collaborated together. Both Al James and Lola Amour had previous worked on two singles, ‘Sundan Mo Ko’ and ‘Tuloy Na Tuloy Pa Rin Ang Pasko’, in 2019.

‘Madali’ came a month after Al James shared the track ‘PSG’, his first solo release in two years, which came alongside a slick music video of him cruising in a DMC DeLorean, the American coupe sedan made iconic from the Back To The Future film series.

The rapper, whose real name is Alvin James P. Manlutac, carved out his musical career with the hit single ‘Pahinga’ in 2016, and has since built a name for himself with other tracks such as ‘Ngayong Gabi’, ‘Pa-Umaga’, and more.