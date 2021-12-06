Filipino rapper Alex Bruce drops self-titled debut EP

Filipino rapper Alex Bruce has released her self-titled debut EP.

The five-song project arrived last Friday (December 3) on all digital streaming platforms via Sony Music Philippines, led by the single ‘Dime Girls’, a song about female empowerment.

The 14-year-old rapper asserts this message in verses like, “Kami naman, babae naman ngayon sa unahan / Kami naman ang dapat ninyong tingnan / Kami naman ang magiging modelo at boses na papakinggan” – “This time, let the females be on the forefront / This time, you should look at us / We will be the role models and the voices heard”.

Watch Bruce perform the song in this video directed by Jiggy Gregorio:

Alex Bruce’s debut EP also includes her previously released singles ‘Fake Friends’, ‘Yakap’, ‘Go Crazy’ and ‘Pull It Off’. On the project, Bruce raps about life, puppy love and her experiences as a young female artist in a male-dominated landscape. Stream it below:

Alex Bruce began her solo music career in 2018 on Sony Music Philippines with her debut single called ‘Mind As A Weapon’. That same year, she was co-signed by Ruby Ibarra and appeared in the latter’s music video for ‘Here’.

Earlier this year, she was nominated for Best Rap/HipHop Recording at the Awit Awards for the track ‘Yakap’, which appears on the EP tracklist.