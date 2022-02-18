Filipino rapper A$tro drops brand new track, ‘Whooa!’

Filipino rapper A$tro has released his latest track, ‘Whooa!’

Out on February 16 on all major streaming platforms, the song centers on his journey in the hip-hop scene. The Owfuck rapper enlisted the help of producer Plumberboi for this fresh drop.

The artist also released a music video, directed by Kurt Reyes, for the track. In the visual, A$tro raps the song along with two masked dancers in the background. Towards the end, fellow hip-hop artist BlackZik appears and delivers the closing verses.

Advertisement

Watch the ‘Whooa!’ music video here:

‘Whooa’ is the rapper’s first release of the year. It follows ‘Muli’, his four-track EP, released last December. That project included collaborations with different artists: Eros Rhodes, Mike Kosa, Aypi, Yuridope, Carm and Shtday.

In January, he appeared as a featured artist in KLYDE’s new drop titled ‘Padayon Lang’.

A$tro – real name Michael Bryan Marcos – is part of the hip-hop crew Owfuck, along with fellow members Lexus and Paul Cassimir. He released his first solo single ‘Suwag’ in 2020, and has since put out several collaborative tracks, two EPs and two albums – ‘Linya’ and ‘Buhay Mixtape’.

Advertisement

Owfuck and Bawal Clan’s collaborative album ‘Ligtas’, released 2020, came in at number 9 on NME‘s list of the 25 best Asian albums that year. It featured the tracks ‘LaPain’ and ‘Pating Sa Kadiliman’.