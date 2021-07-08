Filipino rapper Curtismith launching new album ‘Museo’ with art exhibit

Filipino rapper Curtismith is set to launch his debut album ‘Museo’ through an art exhibitof the same name.

The showcase, scheduled to take place on July 13 to 25, will be staged at the auditorium of Pinto Academy in Antipolo City. Collaborating with local art destination Pintô Art Museum, the musician tapped 17 artists to create pieces based off the lyrics of songs from his forthcoming LP.

Featured artists include Candice Arellano, Argie Bandoy, Anna Bautista, Ranelle Dial, Sandra Fabie-Gfeller, Dex Fernandez, Auggie Fontanilla, Romeo Lee, Ferdie Montemayor, Bea Nazareno, Jono Pisano, King Puentespina, Pogs Samson, Duane Villanueva, Cris Villanueva Jr., Reg Yuson and Jeona Zulueta.

The songs from Curtismith’s new album will only be available exclusively at the venue for a limited time during the showcase. Afterwards, the album will be uploaded on all major streaming platforms.

According to the venue partner, the album ‘Museo’ depicts Curtismith’s journey as a Filipino questioning his identity while living in a time of contradiction, per ANCX. It will be released by Pool Records, the new independent record label run by King Puentespina aka the producer Crwn.

Curtismith – real name isMito Fabie – released his first single called ‘For the Love’ in 2015. He has since followed this up with several other singles and three EPs throughout his career. He has also collaborated with fellow local artists such as Kiana Valenciano, Noel Cabangon, and Moophs. Last month, he featured on Claudia Barretto’s single ‘Nothing To Do’.