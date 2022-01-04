Filipino rapper Flow G releases superhero-themed music video for ‘Batugan’

Filipino rapper Flow G has released a music video for his latest single ‘Batugan’, his first release of the year.

The clip, released on New Year’s Day (January 1) on YouTube, depicts the rapper, also a member of hip-hop collective Ex Battalion, decked out in a shiny white superhero costume.

However, instead of battling intergalactic monsters, he spends his time scouring the streets clamping down on crimes and habits he deems detrimental to society – domestic violence, illegal gambling, and even general laziness.

“‘Di lang pala ‘yung tulog ‘yung pwedeng may mapanaginipan (G-gising) / ‘Di rin pwede na lahat ng gusto idaan sa hilingan (Hindi pupwede) / ‘Pag may nahiligan, ‘di madalian, ‘di madali ‘yan (Hindi madali) / Ba’t ‘di pag-igihan, sige ika’y magpursigi kasi ‘di pa huli,” he raps in its bridge, urging listeners to avoid relying on luck and fate to improve their lives.

‘Batugan’ was produced by Flip D. Watch its music video below.

‘Batugan’ follows up a string of tracks that the rapper released in 2021. In August, he released ‘G Wolf’, which preceded collaborations with singer-songwriter and former Ex Battalion groupmate Jroa (‘Hangga’t Maari’) and Lua$ (‘Mgbn’ and ‘Ulap’).

Last month, Flow G performed on Ex Battalion’s latest single, ‘Atin’.

In 2020, Flow G made his solo debut with the single ‘Araw Araw Love’. Later on, he collaborated with Gloc-9 on the track ‘Halik’ in the same year.